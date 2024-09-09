Bystanders jump into action to help save driver who crashed into river in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Several good Samaritans jumped into action over the weekend to help save a driver who crashed into the Indian River in Brevard County.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is praising how the community came together.

“While deputies rushed to the scene, several amazing and selfless citizens jumped into action even before they could arrive,” Ivey said.

Watch: Bodycam video shows Orange County deputies rescue woman from submerged vehicle

Deputies said the driver crashed through a guardrail in the center median on the Pineda Causeway.

According to a deputy on the scene, bystanders jumped into the water to help free the driver from the sinking truck.

Watch: Deputies rescue 5-year-old girl with autism lost in Florida swamp

The driver was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

“There are not enough words on days like today that explain the immense emotions one feels about just how great this community is,” Ivey said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group