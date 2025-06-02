Campers with disabilities find a place to belong at Camp Thunderbird

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Summer is here, and finding the right summer camp can make a big difference for some families.

In Seminole County, Camp Thunderbird at Wekiwa Springs State Park offers a traditional summer camp experience with an inclusive twist for campers with developmental disabilities.

From swimming, games, and even dancing, the camp is built around creating a fun, safe, and empowering space for everyone.

One camper told Channel 9 that the experience gave him “a sense of belonging.”

Experts say families should look for accredited camps with trained staff and medical support when choosing a program for a loved one with special needs.

Most importantly, they recommend involving the camper in the decision-making process.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group