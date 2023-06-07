Lake Eola bear captured

ORLANDO, Fla. — The juvenile bear roaming Lake Eola was captured and will be relocated.

The bear has been hopping from tree to tree around Lake Eola since Sunday.

Tuesday the bear moved to a third tree, closer to the lake’s edge.

FWC said the bear was too high in the tree and it was unsafe to attempt to dart the bear at that time.

Tuesday evening FWC was able to capture the bear and he will now be moved to a new home.

The bear was first spotted on Sunday near the Relax Grill on the northwest corner of Lake Eola.

On Sunday, Orlando police barricaded the area while FWC monitored the bear’s activities.

FWC left a trap overnight, hoping to capture the furry creature.

Officials say the bear climbed down from the tree at some point Sunday night to inspect the trap that was set but was “spooked” away by a bicyclist that breached the perimeter of the caution tape that was set up to keep people out of the area.

On Monday, the bear was spotted again, on the other side of Lake Eola near World of Beer.

Officials say the best chance of getting the bear to leave the area will be for onlookers to “keep their distance.”

According to FWC, it’s common to see bears during this time of year because they’re more active as juvenile bears leave their mothers searching for new homes.

Officials say the bears will typically move along on their own if given space.

