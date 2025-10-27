Car flips over in crash after part of US-1 collapses in Brevard County

COCOA, Fla. — Dangerous flash flooding in parts of Central Florida left major damage overnight.

A Channel 9 viewer shared photos of a car flipped upside down after a section of US-1 was washed away in Cocoa.

Rapidly moving flood waters washed a section of the road away and swallowed a car.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the car when it crashed and if anyone was injured.

Another vehicle was seen by Channel 9 crews after a section of Donnelly Street collapsed between Wolf Branch Road at Timberlake Drive in Mount Dora.

Channel 9 has crews out around Central Florida covering the damage from Sunday night’s storms and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

