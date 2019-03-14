Case closed: Man charged 34 years after Navy recruit's murder near Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 59-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1984 beating and strangling of a 25-year-old Orlando Navy recruit, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Thursday morning during a news conference.
Thomas Lewis Garner killed Pamela Cahanes, one of his classmates at the Orlando Naval Training Center, Lemma said.
Garner was arrested at his home and taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, where he was booked Wednesday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder. He is being held without bail.
Cahanes’ body was discovered Aug. 5, 1984, outside a home on West 1st Street near Sanford, investigators said.
Detectives used genetic genealogy research to develop a DNA family tree that matched Garner to DNA discovered on Cahanes' body.
"Our hearts go out to Pamela Cahanes’ family members, who have been steadfast in their search for justice," Lemma said. "Thanks to decades of persistence from our Major Crimes Unit and partners from (the Naval Criminal Investigative Service) and (the Florida Department of Law Enforcement), we have taken a giant step forward.”
Lemma said Garner has not been cooperative with detectives.
#Breaking: @SeminoleSO says DNA evidence pointed investigators to a suspect. Sheriff says DNA of Thomas Lewis Garner of Jacksonville matched DNA found on underwear of Pamela Cahanes. He was arrested on First degree murder and being held in jail on no bond.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/G4FfKydnaI— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) March 14, 2019
