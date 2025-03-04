Casey Anthony starts social media account as ‘researcher’ and ‘legal advocate’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Casey Anthony has made a return to the spotlight via social media.

Many remember Anthony after she was acquitted in the 2008 death of her daughter, Caylee.

Anthony has been out of sight for years, but now she’s sharing her story through videos and a newsletter.

In the video, she says she’s a researcher and a legal advocate.

Anthony said she’s launching a series online to advocate for herself, her daughter, and the voiceless who may not know where to turn.

However, her return has sparked strong reactions online, with many frustrated that she’s resurfaced.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group