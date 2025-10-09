Casselberry Police Department receives McLaren supercar for community outreach

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department has received a McLaren supercar from McLaren Orlando for use in community outreach and public education events.

The high-performance vehicle boasts 740 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 206 miles per hour.

The police department said the supercar will not be used for patrols but rather for community outreach and public education events.

“Display opportunities for the McLaren have been generously donated by our local dealership McLaren Orlando for community outreach and public education events,” said a spokesperson for the Casselberry Police Department.

The McLaren can accelerate from zero to sixty miles per hour in about two seconds, making it an attention-grabbing addition to the department’s resources.

The Cassalberry Police Department said the car was entirely donated by McLaren Orlando and did not use taxpayer or city funds.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group