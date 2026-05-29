CDC Hurricane Preparation and Precautions Guide

, Fla. — Hurricane season starts on May 15 in the north Pacific and June 1 in the Atlantic and the Caribbean. It ends on November 30. Before hurricane season each year, make sure you and your family are prepared by planning ahead.

The storm might be over, but that doesn’t mean the danger is. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe after the storm by following our safety tips.

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