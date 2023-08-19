Central Florida boy featured in national hospital campaign

LAKE NONA, Fla. — A Lake Nona boy was featured in a national ad campaign from Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Before he was even born, MJ was diagnosed with a condition called OI ( Osteogenesis Imperfecta), a disease with symptoms such as easily broken bones.

According to a news release, he was the only patient featured in the campaign.

As part of the national ad campaign, Nemours unveiled a podcast truck.

MJ’s mom, Alexandra Rice, got to go on the truck with his orthopedic specialist, Dr. Alec Stall, to record a podcast episode for ‘The Well Beyond Medicine Podcast.’

The podcast episode will be available soon on this website.

