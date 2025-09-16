Central Florida braces for rain, wind, and heavy showers this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are tracking good rain chances south of Orlando for the evening hours. Our main threats will continue to be heavy rain and wind gusts of 40 mph.

Strong winds along the coast will also stay in the forecast for the next few days.

Our best chances of rain will be for Brevard and Osceola counties between tonight and Thursday.

EVENING WEATHER 9-16-25

Rain chances for everyone else including Orlando will increase by Friday.

Temperatures will be held in check, with highs in the upper 80s each of the next seven days, before a cooldown is expected.

EVENING WEATHER 9-16-25

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group