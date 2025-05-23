Central Florida braces for sizzling Memorial Day weekend with rising storm chances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is heating up on Friday with inland highs soaring into the mid-90s.

People at the coast will see a bit cooler temperatures, with highs in the 80s.

A front lingering over South Florida is boosting rain chances in our southern zones.

Friday severe weather outlook

Isolated strong storms will be possible in Brevard and Osceola counties on Friday.

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, expect warm and muggy conditions to persist, with highs holding steady in the mid-90s.

Afternoon storm chances will ramp up, peaking on Memorial Day with the best shot at widespread rain.

