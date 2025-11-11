Central Florida cold snap sends Matthew’s Hope into action

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time since January, Matthew’s Hope is opening its cold weather shelters in both Brevard and Orange counties as temperatures drop overnight.

“Yeah, tonight, the little scary thing about tonight is going to be that the temperature is going drop very heavily after dark,” said Pastor Scott Billue, founder of Matthew’s Hope.

Before sunrise, the homeless ministry was already delivering warm clothes to those in need. By afternoon, buses were dispatched to bring people back to the Cocoa campus for the night.

“Last time we opened at this location and my other location in Orange County, we both had about 125 people,” Billue said. “But we’ve grown about 35% since last year... this whole floor will be covered in cots.” Guests will receive hot meals, showers, and warm bedding, and if space runs out, Billue says the team will make room — even if it’s on a shelter bus equipped with beds and charging stations.

Shelter guest Theodore Adderley said he’s grateful for the help. “They offered me a place to stay out of the cold at night. And I thought sure, I’ll give it a try. It is going to be kind of cold.”

Matthew’s Hope anticipates keeping its temporary cold weather shelters open through Wednesday morning.

