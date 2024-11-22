Central Florida couple to return to the edge of space for 2nd Blue Origin rocket launch

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket is on the pad Friday and ready for a trip to the edge of space.

Blue Origin says a six-person crew is ready for the launch flight from West Texas.

The rocket’s passengers include Sharon and Marc Hagle from Winter Park.

They first flew on Blue Origin in 2022.

Friday’s launch is planned for 10:30 a.m.

