Central Florida Decides: WFTV hosts debate for House District 50

ORLANDO, Fla. - The candidates running for Florida House District 50 will debate the big issues of the race Thursday afternoon.
Incumbent Republican state Rep. Rene "Coach P" Plasencia will debate Democratic challenger Pam Dirschka.
Central Florida Decides
Central Florida Decides: Voter registration deadline is less than a week away
Florida House District 50 includes much of eastern Orange County and part of northern Brevard County, including Titusville and Mims.
Click here to see a detailed map of Florida House District 50
The debate will be held in partnership with the Commission on Local Debates.
WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth will moderate the debate. You can watch it live on WFTV.com at 1:30 p.m.
Plasencia was first elected to represent House District 49 in 2014 before being elected to represent House District 50 in 2016.
Dirschka has co-owned a computer consulting business for more than 20 years and is a precinct committee member for Brevard Dems.
Watch: Central Florida Debate Series: House District 48
Save the date for Florida House Districts 30, 44, and 50! Debates will be streamed live on the WFTV Channel 9 website and posted to the CLD website (unedited and available through election day).#FL30 #FL44 #FL50 #FloridaPolitics #LocalDebates #VoterOutreach #CivicEngagement pic.twitter.com/XfNj9ttAaj— Commission on Local Debates (@localdebates) October 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}