Central Florida Decides: WFTV hosts debate for House District 50

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The candidates running for Florida House District 50 will debate the big issues of the race Thursday afternoon. 

    Incumbent Republican state Rep. Rene "Coach P" Plasencia will debate Democratic challenger Pam Dirschka.

    Florida House District 50 includes much of eastern Orange County and part of northern Brevard County, including Titusville and Mims. 

    The debate will be held in partnership with the Commission on Local Debates.

    WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth will moderate the debate. You can watch it live on WFTV.com at 1:30 p.m.

    Plasencia was first elected to represent House District 49 in 2014 before being elected to represent House District 50 in 2016. 

    Dirschka has co-owned a computer consulting business for more than 20 years and is a precinct committee member for Brevard Dems.

