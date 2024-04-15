OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies made an arrest in a deadly shooting that stemmed from two neighbors getting in an argument.

On April 2, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Birmingham Drive in Kissimmee for reports of person shot multiple times.

The victim, Connell Adman, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that Ventura shot and killed Adman following a ‘verbal argument’ between the two men.

On Monday, deputies obtained a warrant and arrested 34-year-old Raymond Ventura and charged him with premediated murder with a firearm.

Ventura is being held in the Osceola County Jail on no bond.

Raymond Ventura Mugshot Central Florida deputies arrest man for shooting, killing neighbor

