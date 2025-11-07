Central Florida Diaper Bank hosts emergency diaper and essentials giveaway amid government shutdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Diaper Bank is organizing an emergency distribution event this weekend to assist families affected by the ongoing government shutdown and SNAP delays.

The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 8th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 1041 Crown Park Circle, Winter Garden.

The event organizers say the event aims to provide essential items, including diapers, formula, and hygiene products, to families with infants and young children who are struggling due to the disruption of government services. The distribution is free of charge, but supplies are limited, and a high turnout is expected.

“This is a crisis for families with small children,” said Sharon Lyles, Executive Director of the Central Florida Diaper Bank. “We are stepping in because the need is immediate. A baby’s needs don’t go on shutdown.”

The Central Florida Diaper Bank, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to supporting families with infants and toddlers by providing diapers and other basic need essentials.

The government shutdown has halted or delayed vital benefits that thousands of families rely on.

The Central Florida Diaper Bank said many parents are now struggling to secure diapers, formula, and hygiene necessities — items not covered by SNAP benefits even under normal circumstances.

