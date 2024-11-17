Central Florida Expressway Authority advances Poinciana-area connector project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is advancing its plans for a new expressway in Osceola County near Poinciana.

The authority currently is working on a Southport Connector which would go from State Road 538 to Florida’s Turnpike. It has three potential paths it is exploring to the south of Lake Tohopekaliga to pursue the road.

Will Hawthorne, the authority’s director of engineering, said during a Nov. 14 meeting the roadway comes as Polk and Osceola counties are expected to grow significantly.

