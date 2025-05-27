Central Florida faces sweltering heat and stormy afternoons this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is in for a scorcher this week as a classic summer pattern brings steamy temperatures and afternoon storms.

Highs will be soaring into the low to mid-90s on Tuesday, with muggy conditions pushing heat index values to 99 to 105 degrees.

As the day progresses, sea breeze storms are expected to fire up this afternoon, delivering heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

The afternoon storms will stick around through the workweek.

By Friday, a front will approach, increasing our rain chances and potentially bringing more widespread showers to close out the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group