Central Florida firefighters honor lives lost on 9/11

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue honored the lives lost on 9/11 on Saturday.

Firefighters and community members came together for the 9th annual 342 Hero Challenge.

The high-intensity competition is hosted yearly to remember the 343 firefighters and all first responders who gave their lives for others on that day.

Competitors used fitness moves and went through obstacles that firefighters would have gone through on 9/11.

It’s been 22 years since two planes struck the Twin Towers in New York City, and Orange County firefighters promised to carry the legacy of all lives lost.

“We actually have a lot of people in the department who weren’t even born when 9/11 occurred. So it’s up to us to make sure that we can continue the memorial and continue to honor the fallen firefighters who paved the path before us,” said firefighter Belinda Dotson.

Money raised at Saturday’s event will go towards the Florida branch of the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the Children’s Foundation of Florida.

