ORLANDO, Fla. — All across Central Florida, local first responders celebrated Halloween in their own unique ways.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
They took the time to give candy to children and even dressed their K-9 deputies up for the holiday spirit.
We’ve gathered photos from throughout today’s Halloween festivities.
Photos: Central Florida first responders celebrate spooky season
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group