Ocala park closed after several sinkholes open up

OCALA, Fla. — A popular park in Ocala has closed after several sinkholes recently opened up.

Ocala Wetland Recharge Park was temporarily closed due to multiple areas of ground subsidence and sinkholes.

Now that crews have had time to fence off the holes, the park is expected to reopen.

Anyone visiting the park is asked to used extra caution and report any unsecure or new ground depressions.

