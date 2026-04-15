Tallahassee airport renamed after legendary coach Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday to officially rename the airport in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee International Airport will now be known as the Bobby Bowden Tallahassee International Airport, honoring the late coach of the Florida State Seminoles football team.

The renaming pays tribute to Bowden, who coached the Seminoles from 1976 until 2009 and passed away in 2021.

This action follows a similar move last month by Gov. DeSantis, who signed a bill to rename the Palm Beach airport to the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

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