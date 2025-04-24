Central Florida Grapples with Rising Road Rage Incidents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Road rage is becoming a serious problem in Central Florida, and State Attorney Monique Worrell is urging drivers to stay calm behind the wheel. Recent data shows that Florida has the highest number of road rage incidents involving firearms in the country, with 27 reported cases already in 2025. These dangerous encounters often start with something as simple as an angry gesture or aggressive driving but can quickly escalate into violence.

At a recent news conference, Worrell stressed the importance of staying safe on the road. “You have entirely too many incidents of road rage. And what I am saying today to the members of this community, when someone does something in traffic that you do not like, do not get out of your vehicle,” she said. Her warning comes after several tragic incidents, including one involving Nicholas Carrasquillo, who was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder following a deadly road rage shooting.

Experts say factors like increased gun ownership and rising social tensions are contributing to the surge in road rage incidents. Law enforcement officials are now calling for stricter gun laws and better driver education to help curb aggression on the roads.

State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office has also been working to address crime in Central Florida, but her conviction rates have drawn attention. In the first quarter of 2023, before she was removed from office by Governor Ron DeSantis, her office reported a felony conviction rate of over 90% . However, during her first quarter back in office after being re-elected, the conviction rate dropped to 70%.

Worrell says the difference isn’t about the cases themselves but how they’re handled. She explained that her focus is on selecting the right cases to take to trial instead of pushing weak cases forward just to see what sticks. “It’s making sure that we don’t gamble on holding someone accountable by forcing a case to trial that should actually be a plea,” she said.

Critics have pointed to lower conviction rates under her leadership compared to prior administrations, but Worrell argues that conviction rates alone don’t tell the full story. For example, violent crime rates were actually trending downward before she was dismissed by Governor DeSantis in 2023 . Additionally, some experts say prosecution rates don’t always reflect a prosecutor’s effectiveness.

As Worrell continues to clear a backlog of cases left over from previous administrations, she remains committed to improving public safety and holding offenders accountable.

