Central Florida heatwave brings surge in bookings for Daytona Beach hotel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — According to hotel officials, the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona saw a spike in bookings due to the recent heatwave in Central Florida.

Compared to the same timeframe last year, the Hard Rock Hotel has seen an increase in bookings in 2025 compared to 2024.

“We’ve been seeing an extraordinary booking pace this month ever since they’ve talked about the heatwave,” said the Hard Rock General Manager. We’ve been selling out more nights significantly this year than last, from locals, “We’ve been selling out more nights signigifcantally this year than last, from locals to people from Orlando and Jacksonville."

