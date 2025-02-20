ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been thinking about buying or selling a home in Central Florida, now might be the perfect time to act.

For the first time since 2015, the region is experiencing its highest housing inventory spike in nearly a decade according to the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association. With over 11,000 homes on the market as of January 2025, buyers and sellers are navigating a shifting landscape filled with opportunities and challenges.

While Central Florida remains a seller’s market in many ways, the rules have changed. Homes aren’t flying off the market in a weekend anymore. According to Andrey Bustamante, President and CEO of Bustamante Real Estate, preparation is key for sellers looking to stand out.

Orlando housing market Central Florida housing market sees highest inventory spike since 2015. (WFTV staff)

“Honestly, I think this is the absolute best time in real estate,” says Bustamante. “The level of excitement that we’ve seen so far in January and now in February is unbelievable. People finally realize, hey, you know what? Election season is behind us. It’s time to do business.”

But don’t expect to list your home and wait for offers to roll in. Sellers need to put their best foot forward. “When it comes to sellers, my biggest feedback is, you know, there’s the beauty contest and a price war,” explains Bustamante. “The way you prepare the home, the way you present the home on the market, matters more than ever.”

This means staging, painting, and ensuring your property is move-in ready. On average, homes are taking 70-plus days to go under contract, plus another 30 days to close. Planning ahead is crucial if you’re considering selling within the next few months.

For buyers, the increase in inventory marks a turning point. With the supply hovering above seven months — a threshold that defines a buyer’s market — it’s officially a great time to shop around. Median home prices have stabilized at $375,000, down slightly from December’s $380,000, providing some relief after years of skyrocketing costs.

“This is the time that people have been waiting for,” said Bustamante. “You don’t have to bid $100,000 or $200,000 over asking price anymore.”

Orlando housing market Central Florida housing market sees highest inventory spike since 2015. (WFTV staff)

However, buyers should still act fast. While overall inventory is high, specific price points may still have limited options. Working with a trusted real estate professional can help you navigate the market and craft competitive offers that benefit both parties.

Several factors are contributing to the rise in available homes.

Recent back-to-back storms slowed sales during the fall, leaving more properties on the market. Additionally, data from the Florida Chamber of Commerce shows that a higher-than-normal number of people leaving the state has also boosted inventory levels.

"For Sale" sign Central Florida housing market sees highest inventory spike since 2015. (WFTV staff)

Despite these fluctuations, pending sales rose by an impressive 24.8% from December to January, jumping from 2,661 to 3,320 homes. This indicates strong demand, even as inventory grows.

Experts agree that the current market presents unique opportunities for everyone involved.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or working in real estate, discipline and strategy are essential.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group