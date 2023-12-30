Central Florida law enforcement reminding motorists to drive sober this holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drive sober or get pulled over.

That’s the message Central Florida law enforcement is wanting to remind motorists of this holiday weekend.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared to social media saying in part “If drinking is in your weekend plans, do not get behind the wheel! Protect your life and the lives of others.”

The Orlando Police Department also shared a post saying in part “Your choices can save lives.”

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning drivers to resist any temptations to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We cannot ignore the consequences of impaired driving,” Moody said. “It can shatter lives and devastate families.”

State officials said there will be special deployments by law enforcement throughout the state during the holiday.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Crash Dashboard, the 2022 holiday season was particularly dangerous on roadways compared to the year before.

Last December, the dashboard showed there were nearly 600 impaired driving crashes in Florida leading to 160 deaths.

The entirety of 2022 saw more than 6,000 impaired accidents in the state resulting in more than 1,000 deaths.

“While out celebrating during the holidays please be responsible,” Moody said. “Never drive under the influence.”

Law enforcement encourages impaired drivers to either arrange for a designated driver, use a ride-share service, or call a taxi.

AAA is offering its “Tow to Go” program through the holiday weekend. People can call AAA, and a tow truck will take them and their car to a safe location, free of charge. AAA says this should only be used as a last resort.

“As we close out the year and welcome the new one, safety remains our utmost priority,” said Trooper Migdalisis Garcia. “Celebrate responsibly; plan for a sober ride home before the festivities begin. FHP troopers will be vigilantly patrolling, ready to deter and detect DUI drivers to keep our roads safe. If you see dangerous driving, make the lifesaving choice to call *FHP (*347). We want everyone to arrive alive into the New Year.”

