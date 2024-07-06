Central Florida librarian to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

LEESBURG, Fla. — A librarian from Leesburg will soon appear as a contestant on Jeopardy!

Adult Services Librarian Robert Voyles has been a fan of the game show since Ken Jennings’ 74-game-winning streak.

“People say never meet your hero, but I’m so happy to have met one of mine,” he said. “He is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met and really seems to live for what he does.”

He is also interested in learning new information, which he credits his Leesburg Public Library coworkers for helping him study.

Voyles’s colleagues asked him random questions and made a practice buzzer.

Voyles taped the show in May, and while others have asked what happens in the episode, he encourages people to watch it on TV.

He advised anyone who wants to compete on Jeopardy! to try it out.

“There is more to it than knowing information, facts and trivia,” Voyles said. “I think people do it for the experience, and I’m glad I did.”

Voyles will appear on the show on July 11.

Jeopardy! airs at 7 p.m. on Channel 9.

