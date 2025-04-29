Central Florida man accused of kidnapping after flying to marry 17-year-old Utah girl

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is behind bars and charged with aggravated kidnapping, accused of flying to Utah to marry a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators say 33-year-old Alex Pete Guy is from Mulberry, south of Lakeland.

He was arrested hours after the mother of that teen reported her missing.

Friends of the teen told officers that Guy and the 17-year-old met online and planned to marry.

Guy is in jail without a bond.

