Central Florida man charged in deadly wildfire that leveled California neighborhood

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Federal authorities have arrested a Central Florida man in connection with the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, of Melbourne, was arrested this week on accusations of starting what became known as the Palisades Fire in January, according to U.S. attorney Bill Essayli.

The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht started a fire in the Pacific Palisades on New Year’s Day. That blaze continued to grow, killing 12 people and destroying more than 6,000 homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades area.

Rinderknecht will have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Orlando Wednesday afternoon.

