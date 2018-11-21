0 Central Florida medical provider accused of defrauding thousands from Medicaid

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida medical provider is accused of bilking the Medicaid system for thousands of dollars.

Investigators with the state attorney general's office said the owner of Care Options Homecare came up with a scheme to defraud the government and some of the clients who hired his company for services.

Investigators said this scheme went on for more than a year and a half and might have gone on longer if not for a former employee who tipped off authorities.

Read: Deputies search for escaped inmate who stole sheriff's vehicle in Brevard County

Not only is the owner now in trouble, but another one of his employees was also put in jail on felony charges.

People searching online for home health services in Central Florida came across Care Options Homecare offering everything from skilled nursing services to physical and respiratory therapy.

But WFTV News found out Neil Tormon, the man who's run the agency since 2015, was just arrested on a warrant on suspicion of Medicaid provider and organized fraud.

Furthermore, one of his employees, Maria Collins, was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Read: Woman high on molly, meth fractures baby's skull while darting through traffic, deputies say

There was no response at the Care Options Orlando office when WFTV stopped by for answers.

But a 26-page probable cause affidavit spells out a "scheme to fraudulently bill the Medicaid system” to the tune of nearly $40,000.

Tormon is accused of directing employees to list the maximum authorized hours and not the service hours provided to clients, allowing non-qualified people to perform skilled nursing procedures, failing to provide the required employee trainings and then creating certification documents as if the training was properly completed.

In the end, state investigators found Tormon's clients "did not receive the skilled nursing services being billed to Medicaid, but instead sub-standard care from unqualified individuals, thus placing them at risk."

Read: Pursuit ends in Lake Nona after officers shoot car thief who tried to run them over, police say

WFTV later found Tormon, out on bond, at his Orlando home, but he closed his garage without answering questions.

As part of his bond release, Tormon is not allowed to work in any capacity that allows Medicaid.

Tormon also had to surrender his passport.

The agency for the Health Care Administration is working to determine what will happen to his license and any clients left in limbo.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.