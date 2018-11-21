ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Police shot an alleged car thief after a chase ended with a crash Wednesday, police said.
Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said a couple were attempting to sell their car to a man at a gas station Wednesday afternoon, but the man instead jumped in the vehicle and took off.
The couple called police and used their own GPS device to see where track the vehicle. Orlando police then followed the vehicle via helicopter and officers in an unmarked vehicle were able to deploy a StarChase dart device on the car.
Eventually the unmarked police vehicles caught up to the car and boxed it in. Police said the suspect backed into a business, then sped toward officers and shots were fired.
The vehicle left the area and eventually crashed into an elderly couple, police said.
The couple are OK.
The suspect ended up at the Lake Nona exit from SR 417, where he crashed again, police said. Rolon said the suspect got out of the car and was about to run, but a K-9 officer was able to bring the suspect to the ground.
The man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.
He’s expected to survive.
No other information was released.
In reference to the incident at 9938 Universal Bv., Chief Orlando Rolón will brief the media on scene. This incident is related to the scene near Lake Nona/417. Information will only be provided at the Universal Bv. scene. pic.twitter.com/oB6jaj5Dt2— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 21, 2018
