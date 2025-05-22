Central Florida police captain arrested by federal authorities

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department alerted media that one of its leaders was taken into federal custody, although the reason is not yet known.

The police department said Capt. Gabriel Garcia was arrested by federal authorities on Thursday following an investigation led by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Office of the Inspector General. The department did not list the charges but said the arrest is “connected to an ongoing federal investigation involving the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.”

The department said it is currently reviewing the indictment.

In a news release, the department stated, “The City of Haines City and the Haines City Police Department are both angered and deeply disappointed by this development. Law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold the law with honor and integrity. When someone in a position of leadership betrays that oath, it undermines public trust and discredits the profession. Law enforcement officers have an obligation to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

“The conduct that led to this arrest is a betrayal of the badge and everything this department stands for,” said Haines City Police Chief Jay Hopwood. “Leadership in law enforcement carries a greater burden of responsibility, and when that trust is broken, it damages the profession and the community. We will not tolerate dishonor in our ranks and will continue holding ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

The police department said it will cooperate with federal authorities in the case and will be transparent.

The Haines City Police Department said Garcia was hired in November 2007.

