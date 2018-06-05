Central Florida reacts to news of Kate Spade's death

Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead from an apparent suicide in New York, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. She was 55.
Spade's legacy on fashion and business was already cemented before her death. The Missouri native worked her way up through the ranks of fashion and turned her name, clothing and accessories into an recognizable, international brand with hundreds of stores around the world.
People in Central Florida took to social media to grieve and reflect on her death:
My sincere condolences To her family, coworkers.I pray that they find comfort.Huge loss. My Thoughts and prayers.🙏💝🙏— maryann zaccone (@ZacconeMaryann) June 5, 2018
RIP Kate Spade— Miss Spring 🦄🖕 (@Fl_QueenM) June 5, 2018
Sadly money and fame don't make happy as some people expect, and mental illness don't discriminate
"Kate Spade" suicide reminds us once again with the harsh reality that money & success cannot keep you safe from depression.— FL for Bernie (@Poli_NewSense) June 5, 2018
