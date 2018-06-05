  • Central Florida reacts to news of Kate Spade's death

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead from an apparent suicide in New York, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. She was 55.

    READ: Fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, found dead

    Related Headlines

    Spade's legacy on fashion and business was already cemented before her death. The Missouri native worked her way up through the ranks of fashion and turned her name, clothing and accessories into an recognizable, international brand with hundreds of stores around the world.

    People in Central Florida took to social media to grieve and reflect on her death: 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Central Florida reacts to news of Kate Spade's death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fashion designer Kate Spade dies

  • Headline Goes Here

    80-year-old fights $164 ticket from crash that killed Orange Co. deputy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Use caution: Tuesday turns up the heat

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to use the internet during the storm when your internet is down