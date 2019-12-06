  • Central Florida school districts looking to hire qualified bus drivers

    By: Adam Poulisse

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts are struggling to hire qualified bus drivers.

    During a down economy, officials say they have a lot of people coming to fill out applications.

    But when the economy is going well, the applications slow down.

    Lake County Schools has about 16 open routes, according to district officials. That number could go up to 27 routes when drivers call in sick.

    Orange County schools are looking to hire between 50 and 60 drivers with a starting pay at $13.06 an hour, according to the district.

    Osceola, Volusia and Marion counties are also looking for drivers.

     

