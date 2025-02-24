Central Florida to see consistent rainfall Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Most of Central Florida will see consistent rainfall to start the work week.

Most of our area will have a 90% chance of seeing rain and storms throughout Monday.

We will see gentle rainfall, which could drop around half an inch to one and a half inches by the end of the day.

Because of these showers, temperatures will remain cool; highs will peak in the low to mid-60s on Monday afternoon.

Overnight, we’ll have showers that will be spotty but still present.

Lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

