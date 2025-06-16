Central Florida to see soaring heat and drier air this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is gearing up for a scorcher this week as a heat wave pushes temperatures into the mid-90s.

Our area can expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday afternoon, and it will only get hotter by midweek.

In addition to the rising temperatures, a pocket of drier air is expected to settle over Central Florida by Wednesday, reducing the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The Atlantic tropics remain quiet, with no tropical cyclone activity forecast for the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

