Central Florida synagogues team up for ‘Stand with Israel’ memorial event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Lake Eola this weekend to honor the lives lost in Israel this week.

The event is called “Orlando Jewish Unity Day.” Four synagogues are teaming up to stand in solidarity and prayer at the Walt Disney Amphitheater.

“We have to learn to respect each other,” said Chabad of Greater Orlando Rabbi Sholom Dubov. “To come to terms that there are different people different ways and different cultures, and we have to cooperate and work together.”

The synagogue began taking security measures for all Sabbath days in recent years after seeing the onslaught of hate growing across the country and increasing antisemitism.

“Antisemitism obviously points the Jewish people, as well as racism for people from different races and it has to do with the core of not respecting other people’s dignity,” said Rabbi Dubov.

Organizers have hired their own private security for the event and law enforcement has been advised as well.

“The Orlando Police Department is in contact with local, state, and national authorities. While we don’t discuss specific security measures, we are closely monitoring this weekend’s planned demonstrations and are taking the appropriate security measures,” said an OPD spokesperson.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 it’s on standby for anything that may occur across the county this weekend.

The sheriff’s office sent Channel 9 this statement:

“At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we understand many of our communities, specifically of the Jewish and Muslim faiths, may be feeling uncomfortable. We have increased our presence in areas of religious significance, including synagogues, mosques and schools. Our intelligence analysts and detectives are continuing to monitor this situation around the clock. We stand with all members of our community and will do what we can to make everyone feel safe, and we will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies in Orange County to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors.”

Sunday’s event will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The city of Orlando will also light the fountain blue and white in solidarity with Israel.

