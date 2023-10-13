Timeline: Here’s what’s happened since the Israel-Hamas War started nearly a week ago

It’s been nearly a week since Israel-Hamas War started.
Here’s a summary of what’s happened since the attacks began:
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Saturday, Oct. 7
The Islamist ruling militant group from the Gaza Strip carried out an attack at daybreak, firing thousands of rockets while fighters broke through the fortified border by air, land and sea.
The Associated Press said that the leader of the Hamas military, Mohammed Deif, called the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.”
Read: Israel declares war, vows retaliation; death toll continues to rise
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to the AP, “We are at war” as he ordered a mass mobilization of Israel’s army reserves, adding, “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but a war.”
The Associated Press and The New York Times, quoting media reports that cited rescue service officials, said that at least 250 people have been killed and more than 1,500 people have been wounded. At least 232 people have been killed at the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
CNN, quoting “Israeli offiicals,” said that the death toll had climbed to at least 300.
Photos: The Hamas attack on Israel
Sunday, Oct. 8
CNN reported that the Israeli security cabinet declared a state of war.
“Last night, the security cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps,” the security cabinet said in a statement.
At least 700 people had been killed in Israel, according to The Associated Press.
Read: Israel-Hamas war: Biden says ‘at least 11′ US citizens killed
Monday, Oct. 9
According to the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 187,500 people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced since the beginning of hostilities on Saturday, The Associated Press reported.
UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, is hosting more than 137,000 people in schools in Gaza, according to the news organization.
Read: Israel-Hamas War: How to talk to your children about what is going on in Israel
The agency said that airstrikes from Israel have destroyed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330 more, the AP reported.
In a statement, President Joe Biden said that “at least 11 American citizens were among those killed” in Israel after the Hamas attacks in Israel.
Read: Israel-Hamas war: Key terms you need to know
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Tuesday and kept the area sealed off from food and other supplies as the country’s war with Hamas stretched into its fourth day.
The first plane carrying U.S ammunition has landed in Israel, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.
Photos: Israel-Hamas war day 4
The death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 900 on Tuesday, including 260 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Officials said 4,500 people have been wounded as the fighting continues. In Israel, officials earlier said that more than 1,000 people have died.
Read: Israel-Hamas war: At least 14 Americans among those killed, Biden says
Photos: Israel-Hamas war, Day 5
Wednesday, Oct. 11
The death toll continued to climb Wednesday as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day.
The Israel Defense Force continued to pound the Gaza Strip with airstrikes after Hamas militants carried out surprise attacks that claimed hundreds of lives on Saturday. At least 22 U.S. citizens are among the more than 2,300 people confirmed dead on either side of the conflict.
Read: Israel-Hamas war: Biden calls Hamas attack ‘pure evil’
Photos: Israel-Hamas war, Day 6
Thursday, Oct. 12
The number of Americans confirmed dead in the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas rose Thursday to 27, with 14 U.S. citizens remaining unaccounted for, according to officials.
Officials in Israel and Gaza have said thousands of people have died as humanitarian groups warned of an increasingly dire situation in the Gaza Strip.
There is “no intention or plan” to put American troops on the ground in Israel as fighting with Hamas militants continues, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said Thursday.
Read: Israeli student-athletes find comfort during UCF vigil for Israel
Friday, Oct. 13
Israeli authorities called for civilians to evacuate Gaza City on Friday, warning that the military “will continue to operate significantly” in the area in the coming days.
The announcement, which the United Nations said would impact about 1.1 million people, came ahead of an expected ground offensive in Gaza. On Monday, Israeli officials ordered a complete siege of the area, blocking food, water, electricity and fuel. Humanitarian groups have warned of increasing dire conditions on the ground.
Thousands of people have died since Hamas launched surprise attacks against Israel on Saturday. One day after the attacks, the country declared war.
Photos: Israel-Hamas war, Day 7
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group