Timeline: Here’s what’s happened since the Israel-Hamas War started nearly a week ago

It’s been nearly a week since Israel-Hamas War started.

Here’s a summary of what’s happened since the attacks began:

Saturday, Oct. 7

The Islamist ruling militant group from the Gaza Strip carried out an attack at daybreak, firing thousands of rockets while fighters broke through the fortified border by air, land and sea.

The Associated Press said that the leader of the Hamas military, Mohammed Deif, called the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.”

Read: Israel declares war, vows retaliation; death toll continues to rise

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to the AP, “We are at war” as he ordered a mass mobilization of Israel’s army reserves, adding, “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but a war.”

The Associated Press and The New York Times, quoting media reports that cited rescue service officials, said that at least 250 people have been killed and more than 1,500 people have been wounded. At least 232 people have been killed at the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

CNN, quoting “Israeli offiicals,” said that the death toll had climbed to at least 300.

Photos: The Hamas attack on Israel

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 47 The Hamas attack on Israel A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

Federal lawmakers from both sides of the aisle pledge support for Israel Federal lawmakers from both sides of the aisle pledge support for Israel (WFTV)

Sunday, Oct. 8

CNN reported that the Israeli security cabinet declared a state of war.

“Last night, the security cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps,” the security cabinet said in a statement.

At least 700 people had been killed in Israel, according to The Associated Press.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: Biden says ‘at least 11′ US citizens killed

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Israel retaliates: Israeli artillery forces are deployed near the Israel-Gaza border. (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Monday, Oct. 9

According to the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 187,500 people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced since the beginning of hostilities on Saturday, The Associated Press reported.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, is hosting more than 137,000 people in schools in Gaza, according to the news organization.

Read: Israel-Hamas War: How to talk to your children about what is going on in Israel

The agency said that airstrikes from Israel have destroyed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330 more, the AP reported.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said that “at least 11 American citizens were among those killed” in Israel after the Hamas attacks in Israel.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: Key terms you need to know

Video: UCF students gather for vigil for people in Israel and victims of the war (WFTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Day 4 KFAR AZA, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 10: An IDF soldier walks past a house that was shot at and destroyed days earlier in an attack by Hamas militants on this kibbutz near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 700 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ongoing retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza killing hundreds.(Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Tuesday and kept the area sealed off from food and other supplies as the country’s war with Hamas stretched into its fourth day.

The first plane carrying U.S ammunition has landed in Israel, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.

Photos: Israel-Hamas war day 4

The death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 900 on Tuesday, including 260 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Officials said 4,500 people have been wounded as the fighting continues. In Israel, officials earlier said that more than 1,000 people have died.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: At least 14 Americans among those killed, Biden says

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Gaza Strip: Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza, early Wednesday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Photos: Israel-Hamas war, Day 5

Wednesday, Oct. 11

The death toll continued to climb Wednesday as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day.

The Israel Defense Force continued to pound the Gaza Strip with airstrikes after Hamas militants carried out surprise attacks that claimed hundreds of lives on Saturday. At least 22 U.S. citizens are among the more than 2,300 people confirmed dead on either side of the conflict.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: Biden calls Hamas attack ‘pure evil’

Video: UCF Jewish leaders, students to hold vigil in support of Israel Wednesday night University of Central Florida students are just some of those dealing with the struggles of the war. (WFTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Day 6 of war: An Israeli airstrike is seen in Gaza City on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Photos: Israel-Hamas war, Day 6

Thursday, Oct. 12

The number of Americans confirmed dead in the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas rose Thursday to 27, with 14 U.S. citizens remaining unaccounted for, according to officials.

Officials in Israel and Gaza have said thousands of people have died as humanitarian groups warned of an increasingly dire situation in the Gaza Strip.

There is “no intention or plan” to put American troops on the ground in Israel as fighting with Hamas militants continues, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said Thursday.

Read: Israeli student-athletes find comfort during UCF vigil for Israel

Friday, Oct. 13

Israeli authorities called for civilians to evacuate Gaza City on Friday, warning that the military “will continue to operate significantly” in the area in the coming days.

The announcement, which the United Nations said would impact about 1.1 million people, came ahead of an expected ground offensive in Gaza. On Monday, Israeli officials ordered a complete siege of the area, blocking food, water, electricity and fuel. Humanitarian groups have warned of increasing dire conditions on the ground.

Thousands of people have died since Hamas launched surprise attacks against Israel on Saturday. One day after the attacks, the country declared war.

Photos: Israel-Hamas war, Day 7

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Day 7 BE'ERI, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 13: Grenades used by Hamas militants are displayed for media after Hamas militants attacked this kibbutz near the Gaza border on October 13, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 1,400 people with more than 300,000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,300 people and wounding around 2,800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group