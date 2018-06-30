Central Florida to host 'Families Belong Together' rallies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people across the country are taking to the streets, fighting to bring immigrant families together.
Protesters in South Florida and New York began marching Saturday morning as part of the “Families Belong Together” demonstration.
Orlando will host one of the nationwide rallies in front of city hall at 2 p.m., organizers said.
Hundreds of people said they plan to show up to Orlando’s protest on Facebook.
Rallies in Hollywood, Florida and New York City drew hundreds Saturday morning.
The mission of the demonstrations is to push lawmakers to end all family separation and detention—and reunite children who have been separated from their parents.
According to ABC News, around 2,300 children were separated at the peak of the “Zero Tolerance” enforcement policy.
Around 2,000 have still not been reunited with their families.
According to online posts, there are also protests planned in Clermont, Lakeland and Melbourne on Saturday.
There are more than 700 rallies scheduled across the nation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
