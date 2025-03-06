ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a sunny and cool forecast on Thursday.

Our area will be sunny and breezy, with highs in the 60s.

The dryer and windy conditions have triggered a “Red Flag” fire warning for all of Central Florida.

Central Florida under ‘Red Flag’ fire warning for breezy, cooler Thursday

Residents are encouraged to keep vehicles off of the dry grasses and avoid any activities that include open flames or sparks.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s in almost every community.

Friday’s temperatures will rebound nicely through the afternoon, returning to seasonal levels with highs in the mid-and upper 70s.

