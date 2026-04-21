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Central Florida utility companies prepare for upcoming hurricane season

Experts say it’s never too early to be prepared for severe weather.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season officially starts in less than six weeks.

Local utility companies are wasting no time getting ready.

Companies like FPL are fortifying their facilities and hosting mock storm training events.

Despite forecasts of a slightly “below normal” season, they told state leaders they’re not taking any chances.

Last year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season produced 13 named storms and five hurricanes, with four reaching major status.

We didn’t see any Florida landfall, but our coast did feel some of the effects.

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