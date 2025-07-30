Central Florida vet tech accused of abandoning pets without food access for months

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A veterinarian technician is under arrest in Brevard County after investigators say she left three pets in her personal care to die.

In a social media post, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Christianna Miller left two dogs and a cat alone in an apartment for months.

He said Miller left them in December with food out of their reach. He said the animals died as a result before being found in April when a pest control worker went inside to spray the apartment.

The sheriff said Miller told them she had hired a pet sitter off social media. But Ivey said she could not provide any proof that she hired anybody.

Miller now faces three counts each of aggravated felony cruelty, abandonment of animals and unlawful confinement without sufficient food, water or exercise.

Her bail was set at $28,500.

“This person is a vet tech, all right? Went to school and trusted to take care of animals, to take care of pets and give them care, but instead left them abandoned,” Ivey said.

He said this isn’t the first time, alleging she left a dog abandoned in Volusia County in 2024. He said the dog was found emaciated and died as a result.

