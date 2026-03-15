Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Cinepolis theater in Davenport

DAVEPORT, Fla. — A bomb threat at the Cinepolis movie theater in Davenport’s Posner Park shopping center led to an evacuation Sunday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received the call reporting the threat at approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 15.

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue evacuated the theater and nearby areas while searching the premises. The response involved a local bomb squad inspecting a suspicious package.

During a theater search, employees notified deputies about an unopened package received on Friday. Although arriving two days prior to the threat, authorities called in the Tampa Police bomb squad out of caution.

Bomb squad members X-rayed the package before opening it. Investigators confirmed it contained nothing incendiary and said it is unrelated to the Sunday bomb threat.

The caller’s initial report specifically stated there was a bomb at the Cinepolis theater, which is the main anchor for the Posner Park shopping center.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group