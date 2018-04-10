Central Florida veteran receives new home in Oviedo

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida veteran was all smiles Tuesday when he received a key to his new home in Oviedo.
Peter Banach, originally from New Jersey, worked as a police officer before he joined the U.S. Marines in 2004.
He was injured during his second tour overseas after encountering an improvised explosive device in Fallujah.
"I hurt my back, my ankle, and there's a lot of other issues I have," Banach said.
Banach received the home through a partnership between Fairways for Warriors and Operation Tiny Home, along with Cornerstone Tiny Homes in Longwood.
The tiny home, which does not have wheels, is the first-ever building code compliant tiny home in the entire state.
"I mean financially, it’s not easy being a veteran living off of disabled check and the VA (Veteran Administration) only being down the road. And the same thing with Operation Tiny Homes, the guys are my new family,” Banach said.
Operation Tiny Home is a nonprofit that assists people struggling with severe housing instability through tiny housing solutions and empowerment training programs.
