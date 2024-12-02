Central Florida water parks close due to chilly weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some of Central Florida’s theme parks are making adjustments because of colder weather.

Universal Orlando said Volcano Bay will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The water park was already scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 1, 2024

Volcano Bay will reopen on Friday with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ: Cyber Monday: When did it start and how to watch for scams

Disney’s Blizzard Beach will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

It is set to reopen on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blizzard Beach

Meantime, SeaWorld’s Aquatica will also be closed Monday but is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group