ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will remain hot and muggy on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s throughout the workweek.

Our area will also see partly cloudy skies and the possibility of sea breeze showers and storms Wednesday afternoon.

This weather pattern is expected to persist, with a front moving in this weekend that will keep rain in the forecast.

The front could also play a crucial role in determining the path of developing tropical systems, potentially keeping them east of the coastline.

The current weather conditions are characterized by high temperatures and humidity, typical for this time of year.

