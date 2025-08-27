Central Florida Zoo launches Wild Explorer virtual reality experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo has launched a new virtual reality experience called the Wild Explorer, providing visitors with an immersive opportunity to see extraordinary animal encounters.

The Wild Explorer attraction merges virtual reality with motion-platform seating, giving visitors the sensation of genuinely participating in animal encounters.

Tickets for the Wild Explorer experience cost $8 per session and are available for purchase at the zoo or online.

