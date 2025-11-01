Central Florida’s sunny weekend opener turns warm Sunday before cooling front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a sun-filled and pleasant start to the weekend, but changes are ahead for Sunday.

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and cool conditions. Temps won’t be as chilly as Saturday morning, with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Clouds will begin to increase Sunday as our next cold front approaches the area. It will also turn warmer, with temps Sunday back near 80.

The front will push through the area Sunday night into Monday. This could result in a stray shower, but many will stay dry. Skies clear late Monday, with cooler highs in the mid 70s.

A few coastal showers will be possible midweek, but the majority of the region will stay rain-free. Temps for the middle of next week will hold in the 70s.

A slight increase in the moisture could lead to more isolated showers late week, but again most will stay dry.

