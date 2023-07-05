Central Florida’s Welcome Center hosting puppy cuddle, adoption event

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Would you donate $5 to cuddle puppies for 5 minutes?

If so, Central Florida’s Welcome Center is hosting the event for you.

The center is hosting its first Puppy Cuddle and adoption event on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All donations and proceeds will go to SPCA Florida.

Read: Firefighters rescue dog after child starts a firework indoors, officials say

The cuddleable puppies will also be adoptable, with adoptions happening on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Central Florida’s Welcome Center is located at 101 Adventure Court, in Davenport along U.S. Highway 27, a half-mile south of I-4 at Exit 55.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group