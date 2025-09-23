Chabad of Greater Orlando reflects on fire one year later

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One year after a fire destroyed the Chabad of Greater Orlando, the congregation gathered to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

However, this year, it was in a hotel conference room.

Last year’s fire left the congregation without a permanent place of worship. Despite the loss, the community came together to mark the Jewish New Year, highlighting their resilience and unity.

“We don’t have any place to go for the Sabbath or for the holidays, except the hotel. So this doesn’t have the same charm,” said a member of the congregation.

The fire that destroyed the synagogue sent a column of smoke visible for miles, leaving much of the building and its belongings charred beyond repair. An electrical issue is believed to have started the fire.

Despite the tragedy, five Torahs survived the fire, including one from World War II. Rabbi Dubov says it symbolizes the hope and resilience for the Jewish community.

Monday, two of the Torahs sat in the hotel conference room.

Rabbi Dubov says this year has shown how important community is.

“What we’ve learned is that life is much more important. The building is a building,” said Barry Render, a member of the synagogue.

Rabbi Dubov says the synagogue is working out where it will build a new permanent location.

